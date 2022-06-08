ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Bowl for Kids’ Sake Thursday in Le Mars

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

The first annual Le Mars Bowl for Kids' Sake will be Thursday, June 9, from 5:30...

klem1410.com

KLEM

Mary E. Singer

Mary E. Singer, 76, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Brunsville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 6 -7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Timothy Geitz of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Eagles Club will host Hengeveld benefit

REGIONAL—A benefit will be held Saturday at the Sheldon Eagles Club for a Hartley man facing a second bout with cancer at the age of 26. Branden Hengeveld was diagnosed in February of 2021 with Hodgkin lymphoma and went through six months of chemotherapy. After this treatment, he was given the all-clear in August.
HARTLEY, IA
KLEM

Todd Tentinger – Citizen of the Day

Todd Tentinger of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 9, 2022. Todd is co owner of Gengler Feed Service and today is his birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden couple celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
HAWARDEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament

SIOUX CITY -- A small crowd watched in silence as Chad Schlumbaum lined up his shot to complete Loose Change’s 2022 VNEA World 8 Ball Championship run in Las Vegas last weekend. Sporting a pair of electric blue billiards gloves, Schlumbaum slid his cue between his fingers before striking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Blake Nettleton – 2nd Quarter Boss of the Quarter

Blake Nettleton, Administrator of Accura Healthcare of Le Mars was honored this morning as the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce 2nd Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Nettleton’s staff nominated him for the recognition. While relatively new to nursing home administration, Blake face several challenges over the past couple of years, particularly during the pandemic.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls family shares heartbreaking loss to mental illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

2022 IATFCC All-State Track Teams

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their all-state teams for boys and girls track for 2022. Below are the Plymouth County athletes honored with all-state honors. Class 2A 100m Dash: Aubree Bell – Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central. Class 2A 400m Dash: Erika Kuntz – Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central. Class 2A Discus:...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Friday News, June 10

The Judicial District 3b Nominating Commission is choosing a new judge today. The commission is meeting this morning to interview candidates for a vacancy on the bench, following the retirement of Judge Jeffry L Poulson on July 7. There are seven candidates, including Rosanne L Plante of Hinton, Kristine Timmins of Lawton, Robert Tiefenthaler of Sgt Bluff, Thomas Kinstle of Orange City, and three Sioux City candidates – Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare, and Sharese Whitesell. The Commission is holding deliberations and voting late this morning. The commission will choose two applicants. Their names will be submitted to Governor Kim Reynolds, who will choose between the two as Poulson’s replacement.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Early Childhood Center sold to Apple Tree

SIOUX CENTER—Ownership is changing for the Early Childhood Center in Sioux Center. The licensed child care facility will be changed to Apple Tree Early Child Center near the end of June after ownership transfers from Sioux Center Health to Aftershock Ventures LLC, the parent company of Apple Tree Preschool & Childcare.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

FINALISTS NAMED FOR IOWA LOCAL DISTRICT JUDGE POSITION

THE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION FOR THE 3B JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS NOMINATED. ATTORNEY ANDREA BUCKLEY FROM SIOUX CITY AND ATTORNEY ROBERT TIEFENTHALER, FROM SERGEANT BLUFF FOR THE JUDGESHIP CREATED BY THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON. A TOTAL OF SEVEN APPLICANTS WERE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION. JUDICIAL DISTRICT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dust-up causes temporary pool closure in Hawarden

HAWARDEN—People have had to wait a little longer to enjoy the Hawarden Swimming Pool this year, due to cooler temperatures and dirt mixed into the water from the May 12 dust storm that swept through the region. The Hawarden pool was able to open briefly June 2 and 6,...
HAWARDEN, IA
ESPN 99.1

See a Green Porch Light in Sioux Falls? Here’s What it Means

Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
KLEM

Gehlen Catholic Softball Wins Tight Contest with South O’Brien

Gehlen Catholic softball improved to 2-1 in War Eagle Conference play with a 2-1 victory over South O’Brien on Wednesday night. A 2-1 score suggests the obvious that the game was close and entertaining throughout. Gehlen Catholic head coach Tony Gunter says these are the games he lives for as a coach.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

NW Iowa district judge position comes down to two finalists

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer from Sioux City and another from Sergeant Bluff have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Northwest Iowa. The Judicial Nominating Commission for Judicial District 3B on Friday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley, of Sioux City, and Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff, to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who is retiring July 7.
SIOUX CITY, IA

