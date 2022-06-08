Bowl for Kids’ Sake Thursday in Le Mars

The Judicial District 3b Nominating Commission is choosing a new judge today. The commission is meeting this morning to interview candidates for a vacancy on the bench, following the retirement of Judge Jeffry L Poulson on July 7. There are seven candidates, including Rosanne L Plante of Hinton, Kristine Timmins of Lawton, Robert Tiefenthaler of Sgt Bluff, Thomas Kinstle of Orange City, and three Sioux City candidates – Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare, and Sharese Whitesell. The Commission is holding deliberations and voting late this morning. The commission will choose two applicants. Their names will be submitted to Governor Kim Reynolds, who will choose between the two as Poulson’s replacement.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO