Bowl for Kids’ Sake Thursday in Le Mars

Mary E. Singer, 76, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Brunsville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 6 -7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Timothy Geitz of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
