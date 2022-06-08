ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

HEALTH MINUTE: HOSPITALS STRUGGLE WITH DYE SHORTAGES

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPpTh_0g4Mk8WH00

It's used in CT scans. A dye that helps reveal when there's a problem but there's a shortage of the liquid and it's leading to hospital rationing and patient backlogs.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy