Missouri State

Eric Greitens’ ex-wife seeks records from governor’s office detailing ‘abusive’ behavior

By Rudi Keller
mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Wade, attorney for Sheena Greitens, questions Boone County Circuit Clerk Christy Blakemore during an April 26 hearing n Sheena Greitens' custody dispute with her ex-husband, former Gov. Eric Greitens. (Elizabeth Underwood/Missouri Independent) Sheena Greitens’ attorney thinks the governor’s office may have proof to bolster claims that her client’s...

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
