CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police last week were called to the home of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx for a domestic incident that her husband claimed became physical and involved her slapping him, according to a police report. Foxx denied to officers that she slapped her husband, and told police she only put her hands on him in an effort to get him out of the house. A Flossmoor police report obtained by CBS 2 said Kelley Foxx, the State's Attorney's husband, called police to their home in the south suburb shortly after 10 p.m. this past Saturday to...

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO