ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Becker Plans New Shopping Center

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center. The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
thenewsleaders.com

WR Home Co. opens in St. Joseph

A home-décor store named WR Home Company recently opened in St. Joseph in the repurposed building that used to house the city’s fire and police departments at 25 First Avenue NW. WR Home offers home furnishings, and its co-owners will provide for customers design consultations and total-room redesigning...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
WJON

Benton Beach Park Gets New Playground Equipment

BENTON COUNTY -- Visitors to Benton Beach Park on Little Rock Lake will have some new playground equipment to enjoy. The equipment was donated to Benton County by Sauk Rapids after the city installed a new playground system at Lions Park. Installation of the playground was made possible by donations...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rental License Moratorium

The city of Maple Grove is taking action to curb what officials describe as “an exponential increase” in the number of rental properties. The Maple Grove City Council approved on Monday a one-year moratorium that prevents single-family homes and townhomes from being turned into rentals. It takes effect July 1.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Coffee Shop#The Becker City Council#Country Lumber#Jt2 Properties
WJON

Benton Co. History: The Story of Briggsville Part 2

SAUK RAPIDS -- We have a follow-up story for you on the community formerly called Briggsville. It was an area along the west side of the Mississippi River once owned by Sauk Rapids. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby talked about Briggsville in our monthly segment last month...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Officials Holding Public Meeting on County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A public meeting is set for Tuesday evening to gather public input on a preferred alignment to connect Theisen Road and 19th Avenue in Sartell and LeSauk Township. It's part of a long-term plan to realign County Road 133 to connect with 19th Avenue and Pinecone Road. Stearns...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Pleasantview Playground Closed for Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Pleasantview playground is closed for the summer. The Sauk Rapids–Rice school district has closed the playground next to Pleasantview Elementary School due to construction. Demolition of the current building, construction on the new school building, and construction of a new parking lot and play area...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJON

Take a Historic Preservation Tour in Sauk Centre on Thursday

SAUK CENTRE -- You can tour four historic sites in Sauk Centre this week. The Stearns History Museum is hosting a Heritage Circle Tour Sauk Centre Preservation on Thursday. Development Director Amy Degerstrom says the first stop will be at the Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home which just recently went through a preservation project. The second stop is the Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Road, ramp closures to impact stretch of Highway 77 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A road closure along Highway 77 in Bloomington could impact weekend travel plans for those in the south metro. Ongoing traffic impacts in the area are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project, which involves the Minnesota Department of Transportation resurfacing the pavement between Lake Nokomis and the Minnesota River through the fall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WJON

Summerfest Returns to Sartell on a Sunny Saturday [PHOTOS]

SARTELL -- Sartell Summerfest is back in full force this weekend, and so are the crowds. This is the first time the event has happened in its regular format since 2019. Everything kicked off Saturday morning with the Granite Logistics Parade at 10:00 a.m. Floats, cars, and performers started at the District Service Center and traveled up 3rd Avenue North, 4th Street North, 2nd Avenue North, and 7th Street North to Riverview Intermediate School.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Frontage Road North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle was recovered in St. Cloud. The vehicle was parked unlocked with the keys in the center console while its owners attended a movie. Mages says it is unclear if there was any damage done to the vehicle.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy