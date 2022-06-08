ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used car prices are going up again

By Gary Gastelu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsed car prices have taken a U-turn for the worse. After four straight months of declines, wholesale used car marketplace Manheim reports that prices paid for...

Paul Feasal
3d ago

Car manufacturers raised the prices to make up for the supply shortages. Eventually the supply with catch up to the demand or the customers will get tired of waiting up to two years for parts on a vehicle when they could get it much faster threw a third party for used vehicles and new vehicles are going to be reliant towards the dealer. So a good portion of the sales may walk away. Then to factor in theres no way to gauge the demand because of supply shortages. The demand could shrink and the manufacturers wouldn't know it or want to cash out as much as they can before eveything crashes.

Rick Miller
3d ago

New car prices have gone up you’re just having to pay MSRP which is what you should’ve been paying all along lack of cars lack of parts supply issues that’s what caused the used cars to go up in some bad actors charging over list price

Danny Clem
3d ago

All Going As Planned! Inflation is Taxation Without Representation!

