The students wore masks and shields and took other precautions to care for patients at long-term care facilities and made up for time lost during quarantine. These students can now begin working in the healthcare field -- and some of them haven't even graduated yet. "They need to be congratulated immensely," said health assisting teacher Nicole Copithorne, RN, BSN, M.Ed. "I am so unbelievably proud of them. Honestly, they are the main reason why us teachers do what we do."

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO