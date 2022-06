A man who filed a lawsuit against former Los Angeles Lakers player Metta World Peace and his wife, has dropped the suit. The plaintiff, Alessandro Dakdouk, alleged that World Peace, who changed his legal name to Metta Sandiford-Artest in 2020, and Maya Sandiford were at fault for a 2019 traffic collision in Westwood. Dakdouk claimed that he suffered an injury as a result to the collision. Dakdouk's lawyers filed court papers on Thursday Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley asking for the case to be dismissed. Court papers did not disclose where or not a settlement was reached or if there were...

