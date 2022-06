The truth about Diablo Immortal is that it's a Diablo game for people who pick all the M&Ms out of the trail mix. It's built around the dopamine that comes from whacking demon piñatas for loot, meticulously designed to give you a jolt of satisfaction every 30 seconds—and then, when that's not enough anymore, it charges you for it. For Diablo Immortal and games like it, the fun parts of games are money extraction devices (opens in new tab).

