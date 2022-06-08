ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s not a joke!’ – Getafe president says Gareth Bale has been offered to them

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Getafe president Angel Torres has said that his club has been offered the chance to sign free agent attacker Gareth Bale.

Bale has seen his Real Madrid contract expire after nine seasons with the club, and is currently looking for a new home.

He may not have to look far as Getafe, located in a suburb of Madrid, has said it has been given the chance to sign the 32-year-old.

“Someone may take it as a joke, but 45 or 50 minutes ago I spoke with his agents, and they offered him to us. It is not a joke,” Torres told reporters.

“I have to think about it and talk to the coach. I don’t know if he will come. Of course it’s a possibility, all great footballers are.

“They have offered it to me and I have kindly listened. From there I will consult with the coach. Anything is possible.”

Bale would be battling for much different objectives at Getafe than he is used to at Real. Last season Getafe finished 15th in La Liga, just one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Bale’s future

Bale was reported to be considering retirement after leaving Madrid but with Wales reaching the World Cup , he will now be on the lookout for a new club as he prepares for the tournament that starts in November.

Bale was asked if his retirement would be postponed after Wales defeated Ukraine to reach its first World Cup in 64 years.

He replied with a laugh: “For a little bit.”

The BBC has reported that Welsh outfit Cardiff City is looking to bring Bale home, which could be challenging given that it plays in the second-tier Championship.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

