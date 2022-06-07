Polis Administration Continues to Save Coloradans Money & Drive Economic Progress, Announces Safety Infrastructure Grant Awards through CDOT’s Successful Revitalizing Main Streets Program
DENVER - The Polis Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the state. Grants were awarded for transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety and...www.colorado.gov
Comments / 0