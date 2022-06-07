ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis Administration Continues to Save Coloradans Money & Drive Economic Progress, Announces Safety Infrastructure Grant Awards through CDOT’s Successful Revitalizing Main Streets Program

 5 days ago

DENVER - The Polis Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the state. Grants were awarded for transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety and...

Governor Polis Takes Action to Support Election Cyber Security

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis took action to support election cyber security and ensure Colorado remains the national gold standard for safe and secure elections. Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order activating members of the Colorado National Guard to assist with election cybersecurity defense efforts during the 2022 state primary election as has been done in previous elections.
COLORADO STATE
Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis signed the following bill into law administratively:. SB22-155 Expand Medical Marijuana Research Grant Programs - Representative E. Hooton, Senator D. Coram. Governor Polis today released a list of 100 Ways the Polis Administration is Saving Coloradans Money. This is the last bill of the...
COLORADO STATE

