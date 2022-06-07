ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What They’re Saying About Bills Signed by Governor Polis to Save Coloradans Money, Cut Red Tape, Improve Public Safety, and Ensure Colorado Kids Can Thrive

 5 days ago

DENVER- Governor Polis is signing bills today to help Coloradans keep more of their hard-earned money, ensure all Coloradans can live and thrive in safe and healthy communities, and support cutting-edge technology to drive innovation in Colorado’s thriving agriculture industry. What community leaders are saying about HB22-1289 Health...

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis signed the following bill into law administratively:. SB22-155 Expand Medical Marijuana Research Grant Programs - Representative E. Hooton, Senator D. Coram. Governor Polis today released a list of 100 Ways the Polis Administration is Saving Coloradans Money. This is the last bill of the...
Governor Polis Takes Action to Support Election Cyber Security

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis took action to support election cyber security and ensure Colorado remains the national gold standard for safe and secure elections. Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order activating members of the Colorado National Guard to assist with election cybersecurity defense efforts during the 2022 state primary election as has been done in previous elections.
