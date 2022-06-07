What They’re Saying About Bills Signed by Governor Polis to Save Coloradans Money, Cut Red Tape, Improve Public Safety, and Ensure Colorado Kids Can Thrive
DENVER- Governor Polis is signing bills today to help Coloradans keep more of their hard-earned money, ensure all Coloradans can live and thrive in safe and healthy communities, and support cutting-edge technology to drive innovation in Colorado’s thriving agriculture industry. What community leaders are saying about HB22-1289 Health...www.colorado.gov
Comments / 0