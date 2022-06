BATON ROUGE - A domestic dispute led to a violent fight in a parking lot June 6 that ended with one woman in the hospital and the other in handcuffs. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Chrystal Dixon, 35, after she threatened another woman with a "long unknown metal object." A witness reported that once the victim armed herself with a metal tire tool from her own vehicle, Dixon returned to her car and followed the victim around the parking lot, intentionally striking her and knocking her unconscious.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO