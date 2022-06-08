AG Paxton Joins Amicus Brief in Support of Florida’s Ban on Sanctuary Cities
AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined an amicus brief before the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in support of Florida’s law banning sanctuary cities. So-called sanctuary cities are political subdivisions that refuse to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration this week asked a federal court to toss out a challenge to a new congressional redistricting plan — or to at least put the lawsuit on hold while other redistricting cases are resolved. The lawyers for DeSantis and Secretary...
TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
A trio of Republican lawmakers from Florida are demanding answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs as to why a military veteran died after the VA hospital in Gainesville refused to treat him because administrators could not prove his service status. GOP Sens. Marco Rubio
ORLANDO, Fla. — The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal investigators said a South Florida man who is currently behind bars and awaiting trial has a key connection to the U.S. Capitol riots: former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. The Cuban American Miami resident and four other members of the far right group are among those...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Florida leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were spotlighted during the first televised hearing of the January 6 Select Committee on Thursday. The hearing was designed to discover and present evidence in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot. [TRENDING: 4...
The Florida Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2022 Florida Chamber Legislative Report Card, showcasing grades earned by all 160 legislators in the Florida House and Senate based on their votes during the 2022 Legislative Session and Special Session D. “Working together as a unified business community is how we will...
"You focus on the lunatic, you don't knee cap the rights of law-abiding citizens" In a press conference on June 8, Governor Ron DeSantis kicked back against Florida Democrats who had called for a special session of the state's legislature on gun control.
After the circulation of a video of children being subjected to a raunchy drag-queen show in Dallas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was open to the idea of criminalizing such events. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Clermont-area Republican, called for such a ban
Florida’s coronavirus death toll rose faster in the past week than any other state, though that increase was among the state’s smallest since the pandemic started.
Federal data shows the state added 262 victims since the state Health Department’s last...
Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, through his Consumer Protection Division, has secured a deceptive trade practices settlement against Vision Path, Inc.—specifically, its Hubble contact lens business—in state district court in Bexar County, Texas. Hubble will pay $300,000 in civil penalties, $70,000 in attorneys’ fees, and $2,100 in restitution for certain consumers.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.
