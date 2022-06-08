ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AG Paxton Joins Amicus Brief in Support of Florida’s Ban on Sanctuary Cities 

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined an amicus brief before the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in support of Florida’s law banning sanctuary cities. So-called sanctuary cities are political subdivisions that refuse to...

thekatynews.com

cw34.com

Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

DeSantis’ administration asks court to reject redistricting case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration this week asked a federal court to toss out a challenge to a new congressional redistricting plan — or to at least put the lawsuit on hold while other redistricting cases are resolved. The lawyers for DeSantis and Secretary...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Florida Chamber Unveils 2022 Legislative Report Card

The Florida Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2022 Florida Chamber Legislative Report Card, showcasing grades earned by all 160 legislators in the Florida House and Senate based on their votes during the 2022 Legislative Session and Special Session D. “Working together as a unified business community is how we will...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida leads nation in COVID deaths, CDC data shows

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida’s coronavirus death toll rose faster in the past week than any other state, though that increase was among the state’s smallest since the pandemic started. Federal data shows the state added 262 victims since the state Health Department’s last...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Secures Settlement with Contact Lens Company for Its Deceptive Trade Practices Toward Texans

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, through his Consumer Protection Division, has secured a deceptive trade practices settlement against Vision Path, Inc.—specifically, its Hubble contact lens business—in state district court in Bexar County, Texas. Hubble will pay $300,000 in civil penalties, $70,000 in attorneys’ fees, and $2,100 in restitution for certain consumers.   
TEXAS STATE
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WLTX.com

Florida’s gun law heads before Supreme Court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
FLORIDA STATE

