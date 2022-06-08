ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, MN

Eleanor “Elie” Mae Stangler, 89

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor “Elie” Mae Stangler, age 89 of Waterville, passed away at her home on the afternoon of Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born in Norwalk, Wisconsin on November 5, 1932. Elie was the youngest child of Christ and Esther (Trachsel) Pfuhl. She attended school in Norwalk and graduated with the class of...

Norma Jean Howe, 85

Norma Jean Howe, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022. Many family members visited Norma over the last few weeks and days to share memories and wish her peace. Norma was born April 18, 1937, to John and Marian (Wharton) Campbell in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1955.
LONSDALE, MN
Sirek family donates Bible to historical society

A Bohemian Bible from the 1800s, or earlier, was recently donated to the New Prague Area Historical Society (NPAHS) by Don Sirek along with his sisters; Betty Birnstiel, Mary Lou Harvey, Peg Raber, and Donna Giesen. The Sirek religious family book was given to Don by his father, Andy Sirek....
NEW PRAGUE, MN
A grand trio Longtime businessmen named Grand Marshals

Longtime local business owners Harry “Chip” Beadell, Ron Haslip, and John Scholljegerdes have been named the grand marshals of Waterville’s 2022 Bullhead Days celebration. All three men have recently retired. Scholljegerdes and his wife, Patricia, owned and operated Feed Store and More in town for 23 years...
Brady Alan Aune, 20

Brady Alan Aune, age 20, of Elko New Market, passed away June 3, 2022. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Barrett Aune and his uncle, Stephen Alan Mueller. Brady Alan Aune was born April 2, 2002 in Burnsville, the beloved son of Dina and Bill Aune. He grew up in Burnsville then Elko New Market. As a boy, he was on the gymnastics trampoline team. He graduated from New Prague High School. While in high school he played football, studied Brazilian Jui-Jitsu, and enjoyed snowboarding.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Jirik family proud to be part of Navy tradition

When the Twin Cities Squadron of the Naval Sea Cadets acted as the color guard for the commissioning of the USS MinneapolisSaint Paul (LCS 21) in Duluth on Saturday, May 21, members of the Jirik family of New Prague were present. Joseph W. Jirik, son of Duane and Amy Jirik, was part of the color guard that opened the ceremony and his mom was beaming with pride.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bullhead Days set for 57th celebration

For more than half a century, the second full weekend in June is dedicated to the annual Waterville Bullhead Days celebration. There are a number of new events this year and some of the regular events have been super-sized for the June 10 thru 12 festival. One of the new...
WATERVILLE, MN
Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN

