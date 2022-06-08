ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

“Tip, Toss, Treat” This Mosquito Season

 3 days ago

Keep the buzz to a minimum with tips from Mosquito and Vector Control Division. Mosquito season is upon us, and Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH) Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) reminds residents to practice a few simple tips to reduce mosquito breeding and the subsequent diseases associated with...

honestcolumnist.com

Public Health Watch Reporter: The Night I Got Caught in a Texas Chemical Release – Public Health Watch

Reporter David Leffler was on assignment for Public Health Watch in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 14, 2021, when his phone rang. It was Juan Flores — a clean-air activist he’d met the day before. Flores talked fast. There was a bad chemical leak in his hometown of Galena Park, east of Houston. People were sick and stuck in their homes. Leffler got into his car and drove 80 miles to see for himself.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
HOUSTON – June 9, 2022 – Houston Parks Board, City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Harris County Precinct 3, Harris County Precinct 4, and other key project partners today celebrated the start of construction on a new 7.67-mile segment of Brays Bayou Greenway. Connecting Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, this is the longest Bayou Greenway segment built to date by Houston Parks Board and will complete the 35-mile Brays Bayou Greenway.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Operation Slowdown’ is underway in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways. Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Typhoon Texas, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure, and more ways to stay cool this summer in the Greater Houston area

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin’ Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
KATY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I can’t remember what meat tastes like’: 18 Houston-area residents share how they’re coping with inflation

HOUSTON – Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs. During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

City considers changes to sidewalk ordinance

Houston’s Planning & Development Department wants to offer an out for property owners who do not buy in to the city’s vision for a network of sidewalks, while still pushing the initiative forward. A city ordinance that took effect in October 2020 requires sidewalks to be constructed in...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
LIBERTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Destination Trail: New 31-mile hike, bike trail system in the works

HOUSTON – Can you imagine hiking or biking for 31 uninterrupted trail miles, with no vehicular traffic? Well, Harris County, along with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, is introducing the Destination Trail: a 31-mile proposed hike and bike trail within Harris County featuring countless historic and culturally significant sites and connecting the cities of Houston, South Houston, and Webster.
thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church catches fire in Hostyn, Texas

HOSTYN, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning shared photos showing a dramatic fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas. Officials first reported the fire around 7:30 a.m., stating that FM 2436 was completely shut down. They were asking the public to avoid the area so first responders could work.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Attorney General Paxton’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit Locates Woman Who Has Been Missing For Over 40 Years, Shortly After Creating the Unit

AUSTIN –In 1981, two deceased individuals, who were the apparent victims of a homicide, were discovered in a wooded area in Houston, Texas, and their identities could not be determined at that time. In 2021, Identifinders International, through the use of genetic genealogy, was able to positively identify the bodies that were found in 1981 as Florida couple Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. The couple had an infant daughter named Holly who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.    
HOUSTON, TX

