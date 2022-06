C.J. Carr will not be following his family to Michigan unfortunately. Despite the Wolverines being one of his finalists, he will be going to Notre Dame instead. He is the grandson of former Michigan HC Lloyd Carr, who was there from 1997-2007. Carr is listed as a 5-star QB from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 1 player from Michigan, and the No. 5 player at his position. He chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Wisconsin, and LSU. Carr is new head coach Marcus Freeman’s 3rd commit and 1st 5-star commit from the 2024 class. He made his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO