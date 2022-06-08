Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Most of us would agree winning a lottery jackpot would be a dream come true. While money wouldn’t solve all of our problems it sure would help. While it’s been a while since I have bought some lottery tickets, but I’m going to have to get back in the habit seeing as how the Texas Lottery games are hot right now, there have been some big payouts in the month of June so far. The biggest payout was $17.75 million dollars with the winner living just outside of Houston, Texas.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO