Houston, TX

Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrist the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. “Green Jobs” are...

thekatynews.com

thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Typhoon Texas, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure, and more ways to stay cool this summer in the Greater Houston area

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin’ Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
KATY, TX
Christ
thekatynews.com

Houston Parks Board Celebrates Groundbreaking of Final Brays Bayou Greenway Trail Segment

HOUSTON – June 9, 2022 – Houston Parks Board, City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Harris County Precinct 3, Harris County Precinct 4, and other key project partners today celebrated the start of construction on a new 7.67-mile segment of Brays Bayou Greenway. Connecting Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, this is the longest Bayou Greenway segment built to date by Houston Parks Board and will complete the 35-mile Brays Bayou Greenway.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major market...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I can’t remember what meat tastes like’: 18 Houston-area residents share how they’re coping with inflation

HOUSTON – Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs. During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
#Planet Earth You
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston company reveals plans for upscale manufactured home communities

Houston construction firm Live Lone Star has broken ground on a $34 million luxury manufactured home community in Pearland, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. The Landing at Pearland is one of six manufactured home communities Live Lone Star is launching across Texas. The firm aims to hit the sweet spot between luxury and affordability and “elevate the standard approach to a mobile home park by creating gated communities with some of the same perks found in master-planned communities,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

City of Houston activates heat emergency plan

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan, providing resources for people needing to take refuge from extreme heat over the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values will surpass 105 through the duration of the weekend. Anyone without air-conditioning...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Feeling Lucky? The Texas Lottery is on Fire in the Month of June

Most of us would agree winning a lottery jackpot would be a dream come true. While money wouldn’t solve all of our problems it sure would help. While it’s been a while since I have bought some lottery tickets, but I’m going to have to get back in the habit seeing as how the Texas Lottery games are hot right now, there have been some big payouts in the month of June so far. The biggest payout was $17.75 million dollars with the winner living just outside of Houston, Texas.
MESQUITE, TX

