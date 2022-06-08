ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three kids found murdered and dad tried to kill himself after he made haunting comments on Facebook

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114cf4_0g4MGYqs00

A DAD who fatally poisoned his three children to death and tried to commit suicide did so "because he was too broke,” a court has heard.

Harald Kopitz, 57, doped his children's drinks with a cocktail of drugs before taking an overdose of blood pressure pills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3A5y_0g4MGYqs00
Harald Kopitz, 57, has been sentenced to 50 years for the murder of his three children Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4kBX_0g4MGYqs00
The youngsters were fatally poisoned after the father doped their drinks with drugs Credit: Newsflash

The court in Zagreb, Croatia heard his four-year-old son was found dead in bed while twins - a boy and a girl aged seven - were found in the living room.

But before attempting to take his own life, the dad posted a chilling farewell note on Facebook, which read “Farewell to you all, I’m leaving you. I just cannot do this anymore.”

At a hearing this week Judge Iva Gradishki Lovrechek accused Kopitz of robbing the innocents of their future before jailing him for 50 years.

Judge Lovrechek said: "You killed three humans at the very beginning of their lives. You robbed them of their future.”

She added: "Being a mother myself it is just inexplicable to me that you killed them when you did not want to live anymore.

"They put all of their trust in you.”

Kopitz, an Austrian national, was said to have been depressed because he had lost his job and been dumped by his girlfriend.

But sentencing the judge said: "Being short of money is no justification to murder three young human beings.”

The doomed youngsters had been on a joint custody visit to their father's apartment last September, following his divorce from their mother, when the incident took place.

Kopitz, who was formerly a financial adviser, had been declared sane and accountable for his actions by a psychiatric expert.

Croatian media quoted him as saying that he took his children’s lives as he “didn't want to die alone.”

The suspect’s defence lawyer Marko Ivica, confirmed her client has filed an appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8fcq_0g4MGYqs00
The 50-year-old reportedly killed his three children because he 'didn't want to die alone' Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTpTe_0g4MGYqs00
His defence lawyer said he would appeal his conviction Credit: Newsflash

Comments / 90

jc
2d ago

This literally almost made me vomit. 💔💔💔. Those three precious children killed by their own father!!! I know those innocent, trusting children are with Jesus now. What a harsh, and evil world in which we live! 😔

Reply(3)
56
April Brown
2d ago

this is sad but yet he is alive plus will eating on the people's taxes as he lay in prison this was selfish and the kids didn't deserve that I pray God has his way with him this is evil

Reply
25
Skyler Marie
2d ago

pure evil let me tell you I have 3 children all 1 yr apart they're 15, 16, and 17 yrs old now but when I say my husband and I have struggled it's an understatement my health hasn't been great the last 10 yrs so it's hard especially we don't receive government help and work 50hrs a wk and with the cost of living getting worse and worse it's a constant struggle but I would never hurt my kids

Reply(1)
14
Related
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Sentencing#Drugs#Violent Crime#Austrian
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
482K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy