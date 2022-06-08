ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jazz to interview former Lakers coach Vogel

By Donald Higney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz are expected to interview former Los Angeles Lakers bench boss Frank Vogel for their head coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Quin Snyder stepped down from his position with the Jazz on Monday after being at the helm for eight seasons. He led the...

