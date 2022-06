From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 10, 2022. Here's the Northland 5 Day Forecast! Today will generally be dry, although there is a chance for some light showers and perhaps a thunderstorms in the PM hours for east-central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected. Conditions will become more active this weekend through Tuesday, with periodic, on-and-off chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong Monday and Tuesday. Northeast winds will keep temperatures cooler by Lake Superior for Sunday and Monday, with a big-time warm-up expected on Tuesday. Some locations away from Lake Superior could reach into the lower 90s for daytime highs!

