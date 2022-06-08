A Website says they found the Best French Fries in Missouri
By Mark Hespen
French Fries are delicious, and they come in a variety of different shapes and styles, but one website claims they have found the absolute best french fries in all of in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to a ranking from eatthis.com, the best french fries in all of...
Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds. For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow...
Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
JOPLIN, Mo . — Kum & Go is about to leave some of its Joplin area stores for good. The convenience store chain is selling both its Webb City locations and four of its six Joplin locations to White Oak Station convenience stores. The company says the service locations...
(Moberly, MO) -- A Moberly woman has now been charged with animal abuse and stealing after admitting she killed and burned a family pet. K-W-I-X radio reports that 29-year-old Brianna Lingo admitted to killing her mother’s terrier mix, watching it die, and burning its body. Court documents show Lingo had strangled her mother’s terrier mix while her mother was at work and burned it in a fire pit. When her mother got home, Lingo reportedly told her that she had made a sacrifice.
The four-day school week is spreading rapidly throughout Missouri to make it easier to recruit and retain teachers, but some experts argue the policy won’t be enough to solve a teacher shortage problem. There are 119 districts around the state that have transitioned to a four-day week since 2010....
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a record-breaking grand opening for a new chicken restaurant in Joplin. The first day of business for “Raising Cane’s” Joplin location saw more than 5,000 customers come through the new fast-food restaurant, yesterday (6/7). That number beats the opening day record...
Bipartisan eminent domain legislation that’s the top priority for the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen and Pork Associations will be signed into law Saturday afternoon by Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor will sign House Bill 2005 during the 19th annual Cattlemen’s steak fry in Sedalia. Bill sponsor State Sen. Jason...
One might argue that no picnic is complete without deviled eggs, and odds are JO MANHART, a.k.a. The Egg Lady, is one of those people. Watch as she prepares a recipe called, 'Simply Classy Deviled Eggs'. June 10, 2022.
A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the toasted ravioli called STL Toasted. STL Toasted is one of the 17 restaurants/kitchens that have opened up in The Food Hall, which is located near the IKEA in St. Louis, and the owners have created a menu dedicated to the delectable St. Louis icon the toasted ravioli. In the article they say...
Washington, D.C. Correspondent exploring the impacts of government for the Missouri News Network. Work funded by the Stanton Foundation. Reach him on Twitter @byEliHoff, at hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.
Ralph D. Foster, Springfield, MO.Photographer unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 25, 1893, some say Ralph Foster helped to create the framework for Springfield, Missouri by challenging Nashville as being the country's music capital in the 1950s.
What better place to escape from the daily grind than Neosho, Missouri?. It is the county seat of, and largest city in, Newton County. Neosho is on the Ozarks' western border. The name "Neosho" comes from the Native Americans who lived in the area, most likely the Osage. It means...
