ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Armed man arrested near home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -An armed man who made threats against conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s home in Maryland early on Wednesday, a court spokesperson said. The Washington...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi insists NO Supreme Court Justices are 'in danger' after Democrats blocked a bill to give them more security - hours after armed man 'threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh'

Nancy Pelosi defended her decision not to bring a bill for a vote that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families until next week by saying Thursday that 'no one is in danger over the weekend.'. 'I don't know how she can say' that no one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - DOJ charges California man, 26, who wanted to 'kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh' with attempted murder: Cops say he was angry 'over Roe v. Wade' had tactical equipment, a Glock 17 and zip ties - and found his address online

A heavily armed 26-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill the conservative jurist and then himself. He was identified as Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California in a news release from the United States Attorney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Grandfather of armed California man, 26, charged with attempted murder for 'threatening to kill Brett Kavanaugh says he is a 'good kid' and the 'plot' is 'extremely out of character'

The grandfather of a 26-year-old man accused of wanting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh defended his grandson as a 'good kid' on Wednesday. Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a federal judge and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, according to Maryland authorities.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Washington Examiner

White House condemns threat against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

President Joe Biden denounced the actions of an armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh's home after threatening to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to the White House. "As the president has consistently made clear, public officials, including judges, must be able to do their jobs without concern for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Building#Violent Crime#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#U S Supreme Court#The Washington Post#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law

With a 6-3 majority, conservative justices on the Supreme Court may appear poised to hand down decisions that the Republican presidents who appointed them would applaud. As a political scientist who has published several books on law and politics, I know it’s true that the political affiliation of the president who appointed a justice is a powerful indicator of how that justice will vote. But ideology does not explain everything. Not all cases divide neatly along partisan lines, and, what’s equally important, Supreme Court decisions consist of more than votes. They also set forth judicial reasoning, which offers vital clues...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy