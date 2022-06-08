Seneca post and pole mill to receive grant for $572K

LA GRANDE – The City of La Grande has announced their Spring Beautification Awards. The following winner information was released by the City of La Grande. “The home of Anne Morrison and Michael Howard, 1501 Cedar Street has been selected for a City of La Grande spring beautification award. Over the past ten years, Morrison and Howard have converted part of the lawn to native plants. They have multiple shrubs, including sagebrush, bitterbrush, rabbit brush, hawthorn, currants, wild roses, and snowberries. They also have native grasses and cactus, and flowers including penstemons, blanketflower, globemallow, milkweed, flax, wild strawberries, lupine, coneflowers, asters, buckwheat, balsam root, and lomations. “Native plants need less water and are easier to maintain, no mowing” said Morrison. “They attract pollinators, and the garden changes constantly and different plants bloom from early spring through early frost. Using native plants brings the unique beauty of our area direct into our yard.”

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO