Seneca post and pole mill to receive grant for $572K
By Logan Bagett
elkhornmediagroup.com
3 days ago
SENECA – As part of the Wood Innovation and Community Energy grant program, Iron Triangle LLC will receive over $572,000 to help underwrite new equipment and upgrades at the Post and Pole manufacturing facility in Seneca. That includes a wood-waste powered electric plant, which reduces reliance on fossil fuels. Find the...
LA GRANDE – The City of La Grande has announced their Spring Beautification Awards. The following winner information was released by the City of La Grande. “The home of Anne Morrison and Michael Howard, 1501 Cedar Street has been selected for a City of La Grande spring beautification award. Over the past ten years, Morrison and Howard have converted part of the lawn to native plants. They have multiple shrubs, including sagebrush, bitterbrush, rabbit brush, hawthorn, currants, wild roses, and snowberries. They also have native grasses and cactus, and flowers including penstemons, blanketflower, globemallow, milkweed, flax, wild strawberries, lupine, coneflowers, asters, buckwheat, balsam root, and lomations. “Native plants need less water and are easier to maintain, no mowing” said Morrison. “They attract pollinators, and the garden changes constantly and different plants bloom from early spring through early frost. Using native plants brings the unique beauty of our area direct into our yard.”
BAKER CITY – Soroptimist International of Baker County (SIBC) has announced two recipients of scholarships. Sydney Lamb and Emrie Osborn. Both individuals have been awarded $1000 scholarships. According to SIBC, Sydney will attend Carroll College, Helena Montana to earn her bachelor’s degree in pre-med. Sydney wants to be Physician...
BAKER COUNTY – Update: Today, June 9, we were updated on Caitlyn. She has taken 1st Place in the 50yd freestyle, Division 10. **This is an unofficial result. Official placement results should be made later today**. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are in full swing in Orlando, Florida....
PENDLETON – A drought was in full swing in Umatilla County, but the rains of May and June appear to have made an impact. In addition, the snowpack is for the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Willow region is at 112 percent of normal. “That’s a good thing,” National Weather...
Nestled in the hills of Morrow County, hundreds of solar panels and wind turbines are generating a product that will soon be in high demand around the state — clean electric energy. But storing large amounts of renewable energy has proven challenging. Wind and solar only generate power when...
LA GRANDE – Since 1988 Eastern Oregon Youth for Christ (EOYC) has been serving the youth in the community. Youth for Christ offers a variety of Middle School and High School Camps. EOYC provides ways to give back to the community via gifts of funding and hold events such at the Chad Lusk Memorial Golf Classic to raise funds for all of it.
CANYON CITY – Many offices in the Grant County Courthouse will now operate from 8am until 5pm Monday through Thursday, as decided Thursday by the Grant County Court. The decision comes following the reduction of full-time employees under General Fund dollars to 32 hours per week due to budget complications. The new office hours will take effect June 26th, which begins the next pay period. This only affects offices and departments operated under the county’s General Fund. Grant-funded positions will not be affected.
Teaters Road provides a direct connection between Highway 380 north to the BLM North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest. Seven years after a portion of Teaters Road was closed to the public, the widely used road has been reopened following a new court order. A federal...
ELGIN – Recently there has been conversations regarding law enforcement in the City of Elgin. At a recent City Council meeting the decision was made to end the contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office in favor of the City of Elgin starting their own Police Force. This...
LONG CREEK – The following is a press release issued by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press Release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office) On the evening hours of June 4th, Marvin C. Crist 74, of Long Creek Oregon was reported as missing by a family member. Crist...
BAKER CITY, Ore. — A 31-year-old man from Richland is in Baker County Jail after Oregon State Police troopers seized numerous drugs from his car before 1 a.m. on June 1. One trooper thought the man had been involved in a crash on SR 7 and I-84 and pulled him over. Although they later found no crash happened, the man did not provide a driver’s license when he was pulled over and was subsequently detained, according to OSP.
