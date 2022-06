Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. FARA FRIDAY: The Uzbek government has retained three of D.C.’s lobbying firms in recent months, as the Central Asian country looks to capitalize on the geopolitical turmoil in the region and make inroads with officials in Washington. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade hired Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer in April, then brought on BGR Government Affairs and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld last month, according to documents filed with the Justice Department.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO