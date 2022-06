Potential homeowners can learn about available loan programs and other information during June’s All Access Columbia session. The quarterly sessions held by the city’s Community Development department aim to strengthen neighborhoods by providing resources to citizens on topics such as local leadership, financial education and home maintenance. The June 23 session will focus on encouraging home ownership and include details on city home loan programs, do-it-yourself projects and cost-saving home improvement ideas.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO