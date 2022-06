The Shed BBQ is opening up a smokin’ new joint on Burbank Drive this Monday, June 13—just in time for those summertime barbecue cravings. Originally known for its location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the restaurant has been named one of the nation’s best barbecue joints by publications like Southern Living and Thrillist. The Baton Rouge destination will be the brand’s second location.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO