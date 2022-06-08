Bond Denied For Suspect In Shooting On Ozark Square

Two people were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained in an accident which took place after midnight on June 8, at the diverging diamond in north Branson. Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said in a Facebook post, a call about a vehicle accident came in from OnStar around 12:51 a.m. The initial report did not include the number of vehicles or injuries.

