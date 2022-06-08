Bond Denied For Suspect In Shooting On Ozark Square

Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit. Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants. The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope..
A man from Ozark County has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Fulton County and then setting it on fire in Baxter County. Forty-three-year-old Clarence “Clay” Blain Mason of Bakersfield is facing felony charges in both Baxter and Fulton counties. According to probable cause statements in...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators from the Jasper County Sheriff’s office reveal that U.S. Marshals took a suspect in custody related to the Subway Restaurant Armed Robbery on Tuesday at 6019 N Main. Taylor L. Yahola, 24, of Oklahoma City Oklahoma. Yahola was taken into custody on the Thursday evening without incident in Joplin, Mo. “During the initial investigation, Yahola...
AURORA, Mo. – A man has been arrested in Aurora after running from probation and parole officers. After learning he was wanted, the man ran and in an on-foot chase for about 20 minutes before being apprehended by the Aurora-Marionville Police Department. Clay Richardson is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession […]
The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope.. World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony. Updated: 6 hours ago. World...
A Eugene woman is facing numerous charges following a crash between an SUV and a Go-Cart in Miller County. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened Wednesday on Tannis Ridge Road near Dam View Drive around 9AM. The Patrol reports that 37-year-old Jerry Catron was turning the go-cart left onto...
(KTTS News) — A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Barbara Foster. Elizabeth McKeown was charged with hitting Foster’s car, luring her out of the vehicle, and running her over. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action. A...
The Christian County prosecutor has filed trespassing charges against a man accused of being a Peeping Tom. Police say Kyle Piepmeier of Nixa admitted he was a looking in the bedroom window of another person’s home. Investigators say a woman shared a surveillance video of a man, believed to...
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for an assault involving his fiance’s father in Monett. Christopher Jackson faces first-degree assault, DWI, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Investigators say on June 6 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a call from the father of...
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash in Dallas County Thursday afternoon. The MSHP crash report states that 45-year-old Cameron Cromer was driving on Route OO in Dallas County just before 4:30 p.m. when he did not make it around a curve, drove off the right side of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday with one count of possessing fentanyl to distribute. The federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was...
Two people were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained in an accident which took place after midnight on June 8, at the diverging diamond in north Branson. Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said in a Facebook post, a call about a vehicle accident came in from OnStar around 12:51 a.m. The initial report did not include the number of vehicles or injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees an H&H concrete truck driving around Springfield to check the license plate because it might be stolen. The truck was stolen overnight Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Street near Farm Road 135 in Springfield. That’s just south of Sunshine Street between […]
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Dallas County. Cameron Cromer, 45, of Lebanon, Mo., died in the crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened ten miles west of Lebanon on Route OO. Investigators say Cromer missed a curve, traveling off the side of the road. The vehicle flipped. The crash ejected Cromer.
(KTTS News) — Two people have been arrested after a chase that injured a motorcyclist. A Greene County deputy tried to stop a possible impaired driver around 2 this morning near Grand and Oak Grove. The driver took off, and the chase ended when the driver hit a motorcyclist...
A formal arraignment for a Texas County murder suspect was postponed on Tuesday. Joshua Goodchild, 33, is charged with the March 28 murder of his sister-in-law, Nikki Goodchild, 31, and her home at Eunice. He was earlier indicted by a Texas County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary; and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.
Jennifer Marie Elwell of Warsaw, MO was arrested on 6/3/2022 for stealing-shoplifting. Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/4/2022 for burglary in the 2nd degree, making a false report and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Jacob Dale Carver of Holden, MO was issued a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has a separate unit investigating homicides. Before this year, all violent crimes were grouped into one unit. The new division is something the department wanted to create earlier but wasn’t able to with staffing shortages. Captain Tony Vienhage says now that...
Hartville, MO. – A man wanted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was arrested early Tuesday in Wright County. Following a traffic stop on Highway E just before 2 a.m. on June 7, the driver of a vehicle...
(KTTS News) — The Barry County Sheriff says he’s looking at new ways to prevent any future escapes from the jail in Cassville. Three men escaped last week by making a hole in the ceiling. One man was arrested in Wyoming. The other two are still on the...
Comments / 0