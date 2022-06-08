ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bill Gates Just Released His 5-Book Reading List for the Summer — Here's What's On It

By Sarah Jackson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ce4u6_0g4M0YoP00

Summer's around the corner again, and Bill Gates has named the books he recommends people read during the season.

On Monday, Gates announced his 2022 summer reading list, which includes five books he enjoyed but admits do "not exactly sound like the stuff of beach reads."

"As I was putting together my list of suggested reading for the summer, I realized that the topics they cover sound pretty heavy for vacation reading," he wrote in a blog post. "There are books here about gender equality, political polarization, climate change, and the hard truth that life never goes the way young people think it will."

"But none of the five books below feel heavy," Gates continued. "Each of the writers—three novelists, a journalist, and a scientist—was able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity."

Related: The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

Here are the five books Gates wants people to pack for their summer vacations:

"The Power" by Naomi Alderman

In this speculative fiction novel, Alderman explores gender roles and gender inequality by writing about a world in which young women suddenly gain the ability to shoot deadly electrical jolts from their hands, coming to wield more power, literally and figuratively, than men.

Gates says the book was a recommendation from his daughter, Jenn.

"I gained a stronger and more visceral sense of the abuse and injustice many women experience today," he said of the novel in his blog post. "And I expanded my appreciation for the people who work on these issues in the U.S. and around the world."

"Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein

In this book, Klein argues that the political system in the US has became polarized around identity to dangerous effect.

"The book is fundamentally about American politics, but it's also a fascinating look at human psychology," Gates wrote.

Related: Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Raised Their Kids Tech-Free

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

This novel, set in the 1950s, follows an 18-year-old just released from a juvenile work farm in Nebraska as his plan to take his eight-year-old brother to California to start a new life is unexpectedly thwarted by two other teenagers he met at the facility.

"Towles takes inspiration from famous hero's journeys and seems to be saying that our personal journeys are never as linear or predictable as we might hope," Gates wrote of this book.

"The Ministry for the Future" by Kim Stanley Robinson

This novel focuses on the climate crisis through "fictional eyewitness accounts" of how climate change will affect humanity in the near future.

"It's so complex that it's hard to summarize, but Robinson presents a stimulating and engaging story, spanning decades and continents, packed with fascinating ideas and people," Gates wrote.

"How the World Really Works" by Vaclav Smil

This book goes into depth on several fundamental forces of our modern world, including matters like energy production and globalization.

"If you want a brief but thorough education in numeric thinking about many of the fundamental forces that shape human life, this is the book to read," Gates said of this book.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Zuckerberg staying at Meta helm for years 'makes sense': Clegg

Mark Zuckerberg's presence at the helm of Facebook parent Meta for "many, many years" would be perfectly natural, his global affairs director has told AFP, even as the founders of many tech companies hand off to fresh blood. It would make sense to me that Mark Zuckerberg would want to continue, to build this new chapter of the company, and that's going to last for many years, many years," Clegg told AFP on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SheKnows

Oprah’s New Book Club Pick Is a Read ‘You Won’t Forget’ — & It’s 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer reading season is finally here, and we’re so ready to start building our TBR list for the months ahead. Fortunately, we don’t have to look far to get some incredible recommendations on must-read novels to add to our bookshelves right now. Oprah Winfrey just debuted her new book club selection — Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley. An up-and-coming writer, Mottley’s debut novel is one you’ll want to get your hands on and page through this summer, and it’s currently 30 percent off on Amazon right now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

Going Beyond “Innovation Theater” with Steve Blank

Steve Blank is a serial entrepreneur with eight different Silicon Valley startups to his name, and the author of The Startup Owner’s Manual. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Steve about how to bridge the gap between the rhetoric and the reality when it comes to innovation, and how to build organizations that are relentlessly creative. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy