Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler made a drug arrest during a traffic stop. Sgt. Mehler was on Bullock Road where he noticed a driver stop abruptly and throw objects out the window. The objects turned out to be hypodermic needles. During the investigation 41-year-old Johnny Burkhart of East Bernstadt was found to be wanted on four outstanding warrants. Burkhart was also determined to be trespassing and was under the influence. A search of Burkhart also turned up suspected methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO