Brookfield, CT

Touratech USA Announces New East Coast Retail Store In Connecticut

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you an adventure rider living on the east coast of the U.S.? If so, then you may be thrilled to know there’s a new Touratech USA branch that just opened in June, 2022. It’s located in Brookfield, Connecticut, which is practically next door to New York state. Riders located in...

www.rideapart.com

Seacoast Current

Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar Has Sold, Here’s Who Bought It

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country.
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
thetoptours.com

Apple Picking at the 8 Best Apple Orchards in Connecticut (2022)

The region of New England is one of the best places to celebrate the autumn season. For all those people who want to revel in apple orchards and fresh fruit, Connecticut is the best place to enjoy yourself. From apple cider, apple pie to apple fritters, there is no end to the things you can make after picking apples in the state. And if you are looking for the picture-perfect apple picking spot, there is no end to those as well in the state of Connecticut.
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, June 10-12

CONNECTICUT, USA — Heading into this weekend with no plans? Pride Month events continue this weekend across the state as well as other activities you can enjoy from a car show to a food festival!. From Storrs to Danbury, there's plenty to do this weekend. Pride events this weekend.
andnowuknow.com

Big Y Announces Multi-Million-Dollar Investment in Store Teams; Charles L. D’Amour Shares

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The happiness of a retailer’s workforce is a clear demonstration of its internal strategies and company values. Showcasing its dedication to its associates, Big Y has unveiled a recent multi-million-dollar investment geared toward increasing its starting pay rates for all clerks, customer service, fresh food and center store specialists, and Assistant Department Managers as of June 26, 2022.
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
NBC Connecticut

New Cannabis Advertising Law Goes Into Effect

Connecticut's budding cannabis industry is undergoing changes before it's even up and running. Lawmakers rewrote several provisions of the cannabis law passed in 2021. There are now more extensive rules on how and where it can be advertised. NBC Connecticut Investigates first reported on the issue back in October when...
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
matadornetwork.com

The 11 Best Beaches in Connecticut

Connecticut beaches are often passed over for those in neighboring states. New York has the Hamptons, Rhode Island has its surfing beaches, and Massachusetts has Cape Cod. But Connecticut has nearly a hundred miles of coastline, with plenty of sandy beaches dotted across its length. And since the shoreline of Connecticut runs east to west along the Long Island Sound, most of its beaches have calm, swimmable waters.
westernmassnews.com

Big E offering $9 flash sale for 2022 fair tickets

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastern States Exposition has begun a 99-day countdown to The Big E and to kick it off, they launched a one-day flash ticket sale happening Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with general tickets costing just $9. “It’s a way for us to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
News 12

22 years in the making: World’s largest indoor collaborative mural set to open in CT

Artist Ellen Griesedieck is just days away from the public debut of her big idea—a massive mural more than two decades in the making. The enormous artwork, which stands five stories tall and 120 feet, is a collage of paintings showing Americans at work. It's a salute to the different industries and professions that have shaped our country through the years—firefighters, police, truck drivers, sailors, surgeons, teachers, construction workers, metalworkers, farmers, aerospace workers, and more.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT

