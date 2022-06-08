ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARKK: The Money Just Keeps Pouring In

By David Dierking
Even as $ARKK is down more than 50% this year, investors haven't given up.

Nearly $1.4 billion of net flows have moved into the fund in 2022, one of the best numbers among thematic ETFs.

