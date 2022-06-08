ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pro Life Center Fire Bombed Tuesday Morning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo, N.Y. - A pro life pregnancy center in Buffalo was fire bombed yesterday. The building that holds...

News 4 Buffalo

AMBER Alert for Niagara County 10-month-old canceled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she has reportedly been found safe. She is currently in police custody. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office told News 4 more information will be provided shortly. No update has been provided regarding the status of Anthones Mullen at this time. […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Charged With Manslaughter For Stabbing Death In Cheektowaga

A Buffalo man has been charged for a fatal stabbing that took place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 27-year-old man was arraigned on the morning of Thursday, June 9, before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens on one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree. Jaquan Combs of Buffalo allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife during an argument on Wednesday that happened around 2 pm. The incident took place on Harlem Road in a parking lot near Wayne Terrace in Cheektowaga.
BUFFALO, NY
Madison, NY
Wisconsin State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Man Wounded in Friday Morning Rochester Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a daylight shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. A man was shot and wounded around 9 a.m. near Dewey Avenue and Locust Street. He is recovering at Strong, and no one is in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Violent Crime
Sinkhole closes portion of Old Niagara Road

A 3-by-3 foot sinkhole has appeared on Old Niagara Road by Lake Avenue, forcing the closure of the road between Lake Avenue and North Adams Street. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the hole was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday and fire and police reported to the scene for traffic control.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Sons of two women killed in Tops shooting, look for answers about 5/14 Survivors Fund distribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple days after the deadly May 14th mass shooting at Tops, the grocery store partnered with the National Compassion Fund to provide direct financial assistance to survivors of the ten people killed, and those directly affected by this tragedy. As of June 8 it has raised close to $3 million, but families still in mourning said they have not seen any money yet.
Hiding Buffalos History of Racism Behind a Cloak of Unity

Tension choked the air when a ten-foot-tall cross, wrapped in gasoline-soaked rags, burned wildly, as if to set the night on fire. The cross burned in the fall of 1980, on Jefferson Avenue, which runs through several Black neighborhoods that constitute the East Side of Buffalo, New York, and it punctuated a wave of terror in and around the city. A month earlier, on September 22nd, a Black fourteen-year-old boy had been shot in the head three times. Over the next two days, three other Black men were shot and killed. After ballistics testing, the police concluded that all four had been killed by the same weapon. Then, in early October, the bodies of two more Black men were found, beaten and stabbed to death. Both men had had their hearts cut out of their chests.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
1 Charged, 1 Sought in Discovery of Body Behind Geneva General Hospital

One person is charged, and another suspect is being sought, in the discovery of a body behind Geneva General Hospital. 21-year-old Kiara Scott of Geneva is charged with manslaughter and concealing a corpse. 23-year-old Lacrita Verstraete remains at large. The remains of 44-year-old Keith Morlang of Waterloo were found in...
GENEVA, NY
2 On Your Side

Crystal Boling-Barton retires after long-time dispute resolved with Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within a month of winning a settlement against the Buffalo Public Schools, Crystal Boling-Barton retired. Our partner's at Investigative Post reported that shortly after Boling-Barton dispute with BPS was settled on April 4 that she retired. A spokesperson confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Barton's retirement date was April 22 and her last day was April 21.
BUFFALO, NY

