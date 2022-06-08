ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Pride Month recognized during Frisco City Council meeting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Tuesday night Frisco City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney was joined by local members of the LGBTQ+ community to recognize June as Pride Month in the city of Frisco. Members of the Frisco...

Meet the Little Elm resident who helped the town recognize Pride Month

A 2020 study conducted by researchers from the University of Chicago and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) "seriously consider" suicide, with an attempt among this contingent being made in the United States every 45 seconds.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Lisa Norman named Mayor Pro Tem of Little Elm, liaisons appointed

Little Elm Town Councilwoman Lisa Norman was appointed as the town's Mayor Pro Tem in a Tuesday council meeting. The appointment was made with unanimous approval among the council. Norman succeeds Councilman Neil Blais in this post and will serve under it for a one-year term. Following Norman's confirmation as...
Frisco, TX
Fort Worth Looks to Rename Alliance Airport

Fort Worth city leaders are working on a resolution supporting the renaming of Alliance Airport to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The new recognizes the contributions of H. Ross Perot Sr. to the "economic vitality of the region and the creation of the airport," a city news release said.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sources: Dallas city manager was asked to resign

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office.  Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...
DALLAS, TX
The Colony approves $924K in infrastructure projects

The Colony City Council approved $924,000 in various infrastructure expenses in its Tuesday meeting. One of the chief projects is the $237,000 installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon signal light west of the intersection between North Colony Boulevard and Power Street. Similar in design to the pedestrian light along Paige Road, this project is designed to help pedestrians navigating the City Park Trail to safely cross Paige Road.
THE COLONY, TX
Police Chief Visits Resident After City Hall Complaint

A neighborhood complaint at Dallas City Hall Wednesday about an overnight police operation drew a personal visit from Chief Eddie Garcia. Resident Willie Mae Coleman said she was awakened from sleep by a crowd of officers outside her home on York Street in the Bertrand neighborhood of South Dallas around 1 a.m. on May 17.
DALLAS, TX
Celina releases details for 2022 Splash & Blast event on July 2

Celina's annual Splash & Blast celebration is in the works for July 2, and on Thursday, the city shared more details about what this year's iteration of the event will entail. The Splash & Blast event has been scheduled for 5-10 p.m. July 2 at Old Celina Park, 12670 FM 428. The event is free to the public.
CELINA, TX
'Hostile work environment' lawsuit brought against Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County Commissioners’ Court approved retaining Southlake, TX law firm Ross, Gannaway, Clifton as the legal firm for a hostile work environment claim in the county. The law firm will have the task of investigating and offering legal advice regarding the claim. The item was...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Largely Industrial Area of Fort Worth Rebranded as Panther City District — North Texas' Next Hot Neighborhood?

Panther City District's first place-making mural is a sign of the neighborhood's change. Fort Worth has been expanding in all directions in recent years. Much of the growth has been brought to older areas of the city that were formerly forgotten. Even warehouse districts butted up next to thriving neighborhoods with easy access to new amenities. A few of these Cinderella stories include Magnolia Avenue, The River District, Crockett Row and the Foundry District.
FORT WORTH, TX
Lewisville evolves multifamily inspection ordinance

The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved an evolution to the city’s multifamily inspection program on Monday. Beginning in August, the city's code enforcement department will administer multifamily unit inspections. Inspection fees will fall around $12 per dwelling unit. Instead of inspecting only one unit per building, city staff will inspect 5% of the apartment’s dwelling units.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Flower Mound car dealership to begin selling boats after Town Council approval

One of Flower Mound’s only car dealerships was approved to sell boats at a Monday Town Council meeting. Bosco Auto Group, located at 1401 Justin Road had been previously cited for noncompliance with the town’s code of ordinances regarding what type of vehicles were allowed on the property and what storage was allowed on the lot. After the infractions had been taken care of, Paul Bosco applied to begin selling boats on his property.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Investigation into death of Hall

DALLAS- The Muhlaysia Booker Foundation extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of LaDamonyon “Dee” Hall. The tragic death of any member of the LGBTQ+ community is heartbreaking to us. We have reviewed the video released by the Dallas Police Department and look forward to the completion of...
DALLAS, TX
Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
Cowboy Church Pastor Prepares to Take Over

Gary Morgan isn’t quite ready to take off until sunset just yet. But when he reaches the end of the track as pastor of the main Texas Baptist cowboy church next year, he’s happy to know his parishioners will be in good hands. The Ellis County Cowboy Church...
TEXAS STATE

