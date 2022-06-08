Many O’Connell grads commit to play college sports

Eight students from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) won awards at the 2022 International Science and Engineering Fair, held recently in Atlanta. Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area who received awards were: Suraj Vaddi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, third place in Earth and Environmental Sciences for “Tar Print: Novel Convolutional Remote Sensing Techniques to Quantify Urbanization and Study Water Quality”; Shaunak Sinha of George C. Marshall High School, fourth place in Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design for “PAMNSys: An Integration of Novel Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning Algorithms to Accurately Predict and Optimize Electrical Energies Within Heaving Point Absorbers Based on Placement, Implementation and Real-Time Control”; and Irfan Naffi, Raffu Khondaker and Eugene Choi of Thomas Jefferson, third place in Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics for “Decentralized Shared Intelligence of Autonomous Vehicles with Real-Time Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO