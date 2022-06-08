ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many O'Connell grads commit to play college sports

Cover picture for the articleSome two dozen Bishop O’Connell High School senior athletes in various sports committed during different times of the 2021-22 school year to play college sports during the 2022-23 seasons. In baseball, Ashton Armour will play at Hampden-Sydney College, his brother at Roanoke College, Carson Mayfield will be on...

sungazette.news

McLean resident earns Gatorade baseball award

From the first game to the last, Nick Morabito swung a hot and productive bat, and that performance by season’s end earned the senior high-school baseball player from McLean a significant award. The Gonzaga College High School shortstop/outfielder received the Gatorade District of Columbia Baseball Player of the Year...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Schools & Military, 6/9/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Brigid Ueland of Arlington earned a master of business administration degree and Charlotte Ueland of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in history during recent commencement exercises at Benedictine University. • The following Arlington students...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Mason inks transfer agreement with community college

George Mason University has signed an agreement with Germanna Community College, bringing the inaugural “Mason Academy” program to Virginia students. The Mason Academy is a localized, guided degree-transfer program in alliance with a Virginia community college. The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony at Germanna’s campus in Fredericksburg on June 6.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
sungazette.news

W-L student tapped as Presidential Scholar

Washington-Liberty High School senior Maya Koenig has been named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of 161 seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Big response

Facing elimination in a first-round state tournament girls softball game, the McLean Highlanders responded in an impressive manner when they fell behind the host Robinson Rams, 3-2, after three innings. In the top of the fourth inning, the McLean bats exploded to score eight runs and take a lead it...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Student-thespians honored with CAPPIES statuettes

McLean High School’s production of “Airness High School Edition” was selected as Best Play for the 2021-22 school year at the annual CAPPIES awards ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center. CAPPIES [Critics and Awards Program] of the National Capital Area presents awards in 40 technical and performance...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

McLean, Madison win big in state softball openers

The bats were alive and productive for the McLean Highlanders and Madison Warhawks in first-round state-tournament victories. McLean amassed 19 hits in a 15-6 win over the host Robinson Rams in Virginia High School League Class 6 girls softball state action, while Madison garnered 10 hits in a 10-6 home victory over the Lake Braddock Bruins. The teams play semifinal games Friday, June 10 at John Champ High School in Aldie.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

FCPS students bring home accolades from Int’l Science Fair

Eight students from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) won awards at the 2022 International Science and Engineering Fair, held recently in Atlanta. Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area who received awards were: Suraj Vaddi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, third place in Earth and Environmental Sciences for “Tar Print: Novel Convolutional Remote Sensing Techniques to Quantify Urbanization and Study Water Quality”; Shaunak Sinha of George C. Marshall High School, fourth place in Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design for “PAMNSys: An Integration of Novel Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning Algorithms to Accurately Predict and Optimize Electrical Energies Within Heaving Point Absorbers Based on Placement, Implementation and Real-Time Control”; and Irfan Naffi, Raffu Khondaker and Eugene Choi of Thomas Jefferson, third place in Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics for “Decentralized Shared Intelligence of Autonomous Vehicles with Real-Time Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Person
Ryan Lindley
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Rainy day?

So far, rain has proven to be a side story and annoyance this week in many Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament games and events. And the wet stuff is in the forecast again for Saturday’s state championship games in Loudoun County, possibly forcing postponement until Sunday for some games if fields become unplayable.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

With numbers rising, homeschool boosters hold state convention

Virginia parents who opted for a home-school alternative prior to the pandemic, and those who added to the ranks during the COVID era, have been gathering in Richmond this weekend to share ideas and camaraderie while also supporting those considering making a change to home-schooling. “We know firsthand the excitement...
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

McLean High students score success at film festival

Two entries from McLean High School garnered awards at the Virginia High School League’s annual film festival, held June 4 at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The school’s entry “The Effects of Advanced Placement Classes received fifth place in the Documentary category, while its entry of “Helping Highlanders” earned seventh place in the Commercial category.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Another word considered too vulgar for A-town use

Back in the days of the Journal Newspapers (R.I.P.) we had a young reporter who, among his multiple talents, was able to, despite being a little too young to have lived through the glory days of George Carlin, repeat, in correct order, all of the no-no list from Carlin’s famous Seven Dirty Words (that you couldn’t say over the airwaves) routine.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington likely to need state backing for governance changes

Perhaps the best Arlington government officials can hope for out of Richmond in the next few years is the status of “frenemies” with the Youngkin administration and Republicans controlling the House of Delegates. And if those same local officials desire to adopt changes to Arlington’s governance structure as...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Blood drive on horizon at McLean Community Center

The McLean Community Center is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the center. For an appointment, see the Website at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “HEARTOFGOLD.”. For information, call (800) 733-2767.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Sierra Club backs ‘Missing Middle’ housing effort

The Potomac River Group of the Sierra Club has weighed in to support having the Arlington government move forward with its proposed “Missing Middle” zoning changes. “The environmental destruction caused by suburban sprawl . . . is well-documented,” the organization said in a letter to County Board Chairman Katie Cristol. “The environmental destruction caused by adding Missing Middle housing, in contrast, is minimal, as each multi-unit building will be no larger than the size already allowed for a single-family home.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Libraries enlisted in effort to battles opioid

The Arlington County library system has now been stocked with Naxolone (better known as NARCAN), a nasal spray that can assist with reversing an overdose from opioids. The decision to include the medication at local branches comes as overdoses spike in Arlington and across the nation. “Getting NARCAN into Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
sungazette.news

Former town manager recalled as effective, caring leader

In the days following his sudden death, colleagues and friends lauded former Vienna Town Manager John Schoeberlein’s 26 years of service and his no-frills, but caring, management style. “John was a consummate local-government manager,” said Town Attorney Steven Briglia. “He did not seek the spotlight, but was tireless in...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Neighborhood program gets a new name

Arlington’s longstanding Neighborhood Conservation Program has a new name. The county government has opted to change it to “Arlington Neighborhoods Program,” removing the word “conservation” which, according to the county government’s reckoning, “often evokes a negative connotation and suggests exclusivity.”. In contrast, “Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Sun Gazette editorial: We repeat, the fix is in on housing

Based on our coverage of late, it’s already a case of everyone having gone to his, her (or still undecided) corners and then coming out swinging, pro and con, on Arlington’s “Missing Middle” housing proposal. To cut through the clutter, we will say it again: The...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Victims of violence get extra layer of protection

A new initiative to provide enhanced safety tools to survivors of violence has been announced by Doorways. In partnership with Ring, Doorways – a social-safety-net agency in Arlington and Falls Church – will be distributing up to 1,000 video doorbells and security cameras to clients, along with a free subscription plan for the life of each device.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

