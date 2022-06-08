ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS sounds alarm about 'most dangerous malware' threat targeting healthcare

By Naomi Diaz
The HHS Cybersecurity Program issued a warning June 2 about dangerous malware Emotet, which is responsible for a majority of malware infections at healthcare organizations. First detected in 2014, Emotet, which...

Oracle is planning a unified national healthcare database. Will it work?

Oracle's primary mission is improving the complex healthcare system with technology, according to Larry Ellison. The chair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle said in a June 9 virtual public presentation the company plans to vastly improve care delivery, outcomes and public health policy while also lowering costs. Oracle acquired Cerner in a $28.4 billion transaction earlier this week and has plans to modernize the platform, taking it from a documentation and billing system to a complete source of information about an individual's healthcare. The EHR would also have virtual care capabilities, be interoperable and expand clinical trial accessibility.
Hospitals 'innovate aggressively' to stay relevant

Hospitals will likely look very different a decade from today as more brick-and-mortar institutions embrace virtual care, "hospital at home" and remote patient monitoring. CIOs are at the forefront of reimagining healthcare delivery focused on consumers. "It took us hundreds of years to build a healthcare system, whether you think...
LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
Healthcare groups shifting to the cloud, but tech investments remain low

Healthcare organizations are increasingly moving to the cloud, but a lack of investment in technology prevents them from fully realizing its potential, according to a report from market researcher Forrester. Seventy-five percent of healthcare organizations said they were adopting or planning to adopt public cloud platforms in 2021, up from...
Viewpoint: Health data banks should work like those of organ donors

Many people absentmindedly check yes to organ donation, giving the potential to save lives. Electing to share your health data should be viewed and organized in a similar fashion, Erik Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus, argues in a June 7 Fast Company article. Mr. Lefkofsky argues that health data,...
US shuffles $10B COVID-19 aid from testing to buy more vaccines, treatments

After failing to pass another COVID-19 relief package, the federal government is veering off course and investing $10 billion for vaccines and the antiviral treatment Paxlovid originally marked for tests and personal protective equipment, The New York Times reported. Supply officials warned that the U.S. would face a COVID-19 drug...
Google-backed AI healthcare startup Owkin gets $80M in pharma collaboration

Artificial intelligence healthcare startup Owkin has received an $80 million investment to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on designing clinical trials, starting with cardiovascular disease. Under the agreement, Owkin will receive an $80 million series B-1 equity investment led by the pharmaceutical giant and possibly upward of $100 million more...
Healthcare data startup H1 nets $123M in funding round

H1, a big data startup focused on healthcare, has secured a series C extension, bringing the total for the funding round to $123 million. The New York City-based company has created a massive directory of healthcare providers to help biotech companies connect with them for clinical trials and educate them about new treatments.
WHO warns monkeypox could become 'established' outside Africa: 5 details

Global health officials are warning of the potential for monkeypox to become endemic outside of Africa if the current outbreak isn't contained, NBC News reported June 8. "The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, the World Health Organization's director-general, said during a June 8 press briefing.
The financial case for single-use endoscopy

Single-use endoscopes are an alternative to traditional reusable devices that come without many of the drawbacks of the reusable devices. Against this backdrop, healthcare organizations are weighing the financial implications of shifting to single-use endoscopes. During Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting, in a virtual session sponsored by Ambu, the...
Few healthcare workers are using social media to encourage vaccination, study finds

Healthcare workers can use social media to encourage vaccination against COVID-19, but many are not doing so, according to a study published June 8. The study — led by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health — examined COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, acceptance and promotion among healthcare workers, based on survey responses about vaccination and Twitter posts related to vaccination and healthcare.
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Eight hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since May 12. 1. Paul Betz, COO of Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System, is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's longtime CEO will retire. 2. Larry Butler Jr. was fired as COO...
Long COVID-19-related heart issues will have lasting effect on health systems, experts say

Guidelines for diagnosing and treating long-COVID-19 cardiovascular complications were updated by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on June 7. "Unfortunately, many people could have chronic cardiovascular conditions due to COVID-19 infection — even patients without previous cardiovascular disease, comorbidities, and otherwise low risk of cardiovascular disease," said Jonathan Whiteson, MD, lead author of the cardiovascular complications guidance statement. "Because of the chronic nature of cardiovascular conditions, there will likely be long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems worldwide."
Hospitals lose challenge on Medicare payments

A federal court rejected 200 acute care hospitals' challenge to Medicare's compensation formula for treating low income patients, Bloomberg reported June 10. The hospitals argued that the formula didn't fully account for care provided to patients eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits, according to the report. The hospitals were seeking to have their claims for fiscal years 2006 to 2009 recalculated.
WHO team works to investigate pandemic's origins

The World Health Organization's advisory group studying the origins of COVID-19 said bats likely carried an ancestor of the coronavirus that may have then spilled over into a mammal sold at a market, but added that more data is needed to study how the virus spread to people, The New York Times reported June 9.
Why healthcare organizations select Amazon Web Services over Google, Microsoft

Healthcare organizations chose Amazon Web Services over rival cloud computing companies Google and Microsoft for artificial intelligence and machine learning because it was the most mature platform, had good name and brand recognition and came with high reliability, performance, security and privacy, a June 7 KLAS Research report found. The...
As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, diseases rebound in atypical ways

Numerous viruses that were seemingly dormant during the pandemic are returning in new and atypical ways, CNBC reported June 10. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, tuberculosis and monkeypox are among the viruses that have recently surged or exhibited unusual behaviors. The U.S. saw extremely mild flu seasons in 2020-21 and...
CDC urges clinicians to look for wide range of monkeypox symptoms

The CDC is encouraging clinicians to look out for a broad range of symptoms that might be signs of a monkeypox infection as the national case tally grows, Politico reported June 10. At present, the CDC's website lists fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and rashes...
CT scans can curb contrast dye use by 83% amid shortage, study shows

While CT scans have been postponed for weeks or months after a COVID-19-related shutdown interrupted one plant's contrast dye production, hospitals could decrease their use up to 83 percent, according to research published June 9 in JAMA. The study compared five strategies: reducing the dosage of the iodinated dye alongside...
AHA to back health tech fund aimed at supporting women, people of color

The American Hospital Association is helping fund a $107 million investment fund aimed at supporting health tech startups created by women and entrepreneurs of color. AHA is investing in the fund, Seae Ventures, as part of its health equity investing strategy, according to a June 7 press release. "Hospitals and...
