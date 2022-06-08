ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Tailwager Wednesday - Bella

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella is a 3-year-old Border Collie/Pitt mix. She...

www.kpvi.com

Idaho State Journal

Villano's Italian officially open inside Star Route Brewery

POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
Idaho State Journal

Pony Express Car Wash to open second location in Pocatello

Pony Express Car Wash is planning to build a second location in Pocatello. The first location is at 4500 Yellowstone Ave. Kyle Benson, one of the partners of Pony Express Car Wash, explained that this location has just begun its fourth year in Pocatello. "We're really excited to get something actually within the city limits of Pocatello," said Benson. "I think the location is going to be really good for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello Police trying to find missing woman

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman believed to be in Pocatello or the surrounding area. Hannah Roble has been missing since September, according to a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department. Roble is white, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She is 5’9″, wears...
POCATELLO, ID
kvnutalk

Identity released of victim in Preston Idaho drowning – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Family have released the identity of the 21-year-old Lewiston man who died last weekend north of Preston, Idaho. Joaquin Patino-Cervantes was pronounced dead after drowning in Foster Reservoir, along Highway 34. According to law enforcement, Patino was on a small raft approximately 30 yards off of the...
PRESTON, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Border Collies#Dog#Border Collie Pitt#Pocatello Animal Services
103.5 KISSFM

New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing logo to boot. This story comes out of Idaho, so that may be a clue as to what the team's new moniker is. Yes, it's going to be punny.
Idaho State Journal

Uncle Kracker, Dwight Yoakam among four artists to perform in Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO — Four more artists have been announced as performers at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. The Country Concert Series, which is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union and brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced that multi-platinum superstar Uncle Kracker will play at the amphitheater on Oct. 1. Tickets are available for this show now at idahoconcertseries.com. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bishop’s Gun Barn sees success manufacturing ammunition, custom firearms

POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways. “People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man charged with felony for battering staff inside Mandarin House restaurant

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he attacked employees of a local restaurant and tossed furniture around, breaking items inside the business. Darion Tyron Vinson Jr., of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property following the incident. The alleged attack occurred...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men survive plane crash in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID

