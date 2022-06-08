ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Board Of Elections Seeks Volunteers Amid Election Judge Shortage

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1MZG_0g4LkFc600

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Board of Elections is asking the public for help as officials say the city is struggling to recruit election judges ahead of the July 19 primary.

Armstead Jones, the city’s election director, said the panel has trained fewer than 900 judges for the upcoming primary election, which is well short of the number of judges needed.

“We are short maybe 1,300 judges in order to staff all of the precincts that will be open on that day,” said Jones, who attributed the shortfall to a wide range of factors.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic, summer vacation season and the age of judges, most of whom are seniors, are all playing a role in the election judge shortage.

“It’s very important that we have individuals to staff the polling places in order for the voting to occur,” Jones said. “They assist the voters as they come into the precinct, they register them, sign them up by looking up their names in the poll book.”

The shortage is already forcing the city to scale back the number of polling locations.

Jones is concerned that if more judges don’t sign up, some of the remaining precincts might not be able to open on time, making it more difficult for Baltimoreans to cast their votes.

“It’s very important that the citizens of Baltimore help us out at this particular time,” he said in an appeal to prospective volunteers. “We need you. We can’t do this without you.”

Jones said training sessions for would-be judges are ongoing and underway right now.

Volunteers will be paid $200 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $275 a day for working at the polls.

To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections’ website.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City School Board Candidates Call For Investigation Following Audit Of Grade Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two candidates for the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners called for a public apology and investigation of the school system after a state audit revealed multiple Baltimore high schools changed more than 12,500 failing grades to passing over a several-year span. Michael Eugene Johnson wants to know the fates of the children who we said were socially promoted through the school system. “Where are these children? he asked. “What are the plans in place to help those that we feel that they have had a crime committed on them?” Rev. Cortly “C.D.” Witherspoon, a community activist and candidate for...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County and the Commission for Women will recognize three outstanding women during its 40th Annual “Woman of the Year” Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Council Chambers. The 2022 recipients are: Charlotte W. Bullock as the “Woman of the Year”, a long-standing resident dedicated to … Continue reading "Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday" The post Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore community leader concerned over top city leaders' relationship

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Law enforcement experts say a key component to keeping crime low in Baltimore is the cooperation between the mayor's office, police commissioner and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. But recently, at least one community leader believes there may be a fracture in the relationship. Audrey...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County School Board Bans Pride Flags On School Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County board of education on Wednesday night approved a policy banning the display of the rainbow Pride flag in the classroom. Under the policy, only the Maryland state flag, Carroll County flag, banners for academic achievement, sports tournament banners, pro and college sports team banners, and flags from other countries that are part of a multi-national display “provided that no such flags may be as large or as prominent as the current American flag” are allowed on school property. The board approved the regulation by a vote of 4-1. The policy does not impact what students and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Election Local
CBS Baltimore

Ball Appoints 7 Members To Howard County’s New Police Accountability Board

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday appointed seven members to the newly established Police Accountability Board. The board will review the outcome of all complaints against the Howard County Police Department and determine discipline for officers, and appoint members to Charging Committees and Trial Boards. Members will also accept complaints from citizens and forward them to law enforcement. In a report published annually, the board will identify trends in disciplinary action and make recommendations to improve accountability. “I thank the inaugural members of this important board for their willingness to serve our community,” said Ball. “Howard County’s Police Accountability...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Former Prince George's County Executive suspends campaign for Maryland governor

MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
foxbaltimore.com

After emotional testimony, Carroll County school board bans Pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, the Carroll County school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ Pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the meeting for and against the policy. The board voted 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Bell Times Changed For 93 Baltimore City Schools In Response To Bus Driver Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is changing school bell times for 93 schools to improve bus transportation times for students, the school district announced Wednesday. The opening bell is when the school day starts and the closing bell is when the school day ends. A full list of the 93 schools affected and their adjusted start and end times can be found here. The change is in response to an ongoing national school bus driver shortage, which presented challenges to parents across the region this school year. With no end to the shortage in sight the bell time shift will allow buses to serve multiple schools. “…It is essential to use each available bus as much as possible. With the new bell schedule, buses can serve multiple schools and more students,” the school system said. City Schools is requesting feedback from families on student transportation. Residents can contact transportation@bcps.k12.md.us or call 410-396-7440.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Schools responds to scathing report on alleged grade-changing

Baltimore City Public Schools officials are responding to a scathing report from the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education. The investigation's findings are upsetting to parents, teachers, taxpayers and even students. The report found high school staff, in some cases under pressure from administrators, changed more than 12,000 failing grades to passing.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Launching Free Meal Program On June 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all young people age 18 and younger later this month, the school system said. Starting June 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday at 31 campuses across the county through the school system’s Summer Food Service Program. Distribution will cease on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 19. All meals must be consumed on site. Meals will be provided at the following sites and times: Arbutus Middle, 5525 Shelbourne Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Road, Halethorpe, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m. Berkshire...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced that, following County Council approval, Baltimore County will now offer a Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) for police officers and firefighters hired after July 1, 2007. The program allows these employees who stay with the County for three years beyond their normal service retirement to earn a lump sum payment upon … Continue reading "Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters" The post Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Northeastern Supply Donates a Retail Building and Property to Help Sandtown’s Residents

On May 25, 2022, the Cook family’s Northeastern Supply, Inc. donated a 26,000-square-foot retail building to the Ames Shalom Community, Inc., during a transfer-of-property ceremony, to support The Resurrection Sandtown Project’s revitalization efforts in the community. The event was held at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Baker St. Two nearby properties totaling 10,000 square feet were also donated. Pastor Rodney Hudson of the Ames Memorial United Methodist Church (Ames) represented Ames Shalom Community, Inc.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy