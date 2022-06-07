ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Miracle League Finishes Spring Season Strong

By Kelly Tran
Southlake Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miracle League of Southlake saw a home run of a season this past spring. Wrapping up last month, the Miracle League's spring season saw the team complete 49 out of 50...

