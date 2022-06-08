ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Scott Foster is lead official for Celtics-Warriors Game 3

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btB53_0g4LjWPQ00

BOSTON  -- The Celtics made it clear after their Game 2 loss to the Warriors that they were not very pleased with how the game was called. Boston wasn't happy that they weren't allowed to be as physical as Golden State, especially with Draymond Green bowling over Celtics players whenever he wanted.

The NBA isn't going to let such antics happen again in Wednesday night's Game 3 in Boston. Not based on the officiating crew the league is sending out for the game.

Scott Foster will head the crew in Game 3, along with David Guthrie and Courtney Kirkland.

Foster is best known as "The Extender," though he won't be extending anything with the NBA Finals currently tied at 1-1. But he's a veteran official that doesn't take any guff from players, so Green will probably have to hone things in a bit after he got away with anything and everything in Game 2.

And while a lot was made out of Green not getting hit with a second technical foul after engaging in a dust-up with Jaylen Brown in Game 2, he probably won't be getting that treatment again in Game 3. Guthrie gave out more technical fouls than any other official this season.

As for Foster, the Celtics are 3-1 with him officiating this postseason. He was on the floor when the Celtics completed a first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets (so much for that "Extender" nickname) and for Boston wins in Game 4 and Game 7 over the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston's lone loss with Foster on the officiating crew was in Game 1 of the East Semis against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston.

The last game that Foster worked was Golden State's series-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hopefully, Game 3's officiating will be more like Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when people barely noticed that there were refs on the floor. But with Foster involved, chances are we'll be hearing a lot about the zebras as soon as Game 3 tips off.

Comments / 3

Related
E! News

NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
SB Nation

The Celtics had the Warriors’ rim 2 inches too high before Golden State caught it

The Golden State Warriors were warming up for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals when someone noticed the rim they were shooting on looked a little higher than normal. The Warriors brought it to the attention of the officials, and it turns out they were right: the basket the Warriors were shooting at was two inches above the 10-foot standard height, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Draymond Green
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Finals#Celtics Warriors Game
CBS Sports

Celtics-Warriors: Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans 'classy' for chants directed at Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Furious With The Boston Celtics Crowd

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Warriors guard Klay Thompson called out Celtics fans for the way they treated Draymond Green. At one point during the game, the crowd at TD Garden was chanting, "F--- you, Draymond." Clearly, that didn't sit well with Thompson. "We've played in front of...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr critical of Celtics fans for profane chant

A few members of the Golden State Warriors were critical of Celtics fans for the profane chant they did during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Boston. The Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Boston fans were riding Draymond Green throughout the night. They booed him during introductions, said he sucked, and also had a profane chant for the Warriors forward (video here).
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Boston

Warriors not happy with vulgar Celtics fans

BOSTON  -- Celtics fans let Draymond Green hear it during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State instigator was met with boos and some salty chants from Boston fans inside TD Garden throughout Wednesday night's game, which did not sit well with some members of the Warriors.Head coach Steve Kerr and forward Klay Thompson both took exception to the vulgar chants that rained down on Green any time he did anything in Game 3. (You can use your imagination to figure out what Celtics fans were chanting, but they mostly included a four-letter word.) "Classy," said Kerr. "Very classy," ...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy