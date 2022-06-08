ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL: FIRE CHIEF DENIED BOND IN BUSINESS OWNER MURDER

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xaygp_0g4LjRzn00

FL Fire Chief accused of killing local business owner denied bond.

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Mobile Police: Former MPD officer attempts suicide by cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police on Friday, June 10,2022 at approximately 12:00 a.m. Mobile Police Corporal Raymond Grissett was driving home in his department issued vehicle traveling north bound on Highway 43 near John Johnston Road in Mcintosh Alabama. He observed a male subject, later identified as Robert Harris, in the roadway and attempted to change lanes when the subject intentionally struck his vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death

CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death."They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.Those three officers have been suspended. Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s history of racial violence won’t be taught in schools. Rubin Stacey’s surviving family wants to change that.

The lynching of Florida farmhand Rubin Stacey in 1935 is a grave reminder of the racist history of the American south. Almost 90 years later, the story of the mob that hanged an innocent man for something he didn’t do is at risk of being erased under Florida’s “anti-woke’ laws, according to Stacey’s surviving family members. To stop that from happening, they’ve set up the Rubin Stacey Justice ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Fl
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flcourier.com

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 24 total counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed 15 more counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Nick 97.5

Single Alabama Mom Gets A Huge Surprise She Calls A Miracle

Jada wrote. "I’m a single mom who went back to college and graduated in 2017. I was finally able to purchase a home for me and my son, Brock, in 2019. So it’s always been a special thing for us. Along the way, we have seen struggles, but God has always provided in every way.
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
755
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy