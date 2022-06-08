FL: FIRE CHIEF DENIED BOND IN BUSINESS OWNER MURDER

Related
Escapee from Sunland Facility in Marianna captured in California
An individual who escaped from the Sunland Facility in Jackson County around six months ago was captured.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Former MPD officer attempts suicide by cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police on Friday, June 10,2022 at approximately 12:00 a.m. Mobile Police Corporal Raymond Grissett was driving home in his department issued vehicle traveling north bound on Highway 43 near John Johnston Road in Mcintosh Alabama. He observed a male subject, later identified as Robert Harris, in the roadway and attempted to change lanes when the subject intentionally struck his vehicle.
Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death
CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death."They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.Those three officers have been suspended. Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida's Lowest-Earning Counties, According to the U.S. Census Bureau
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.
Florida murder suspect accidentally drowns in Missouri river while on the run from authorities
A man who fled Florida over allegations that he was involved in two murders died Sunday after he accidentally drowned in a Missouri river, authorities said. Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was floating with a group of acquaintances in the Current River when he drowned, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Florida’s history of racial violence won’t be taught in schools. Rubin Stacey’s surviving family wants to change that.
The lynching of Florida farmhand Rubin Stacey in 1935 is a grave reminder of the racist history of the American south. Almost 90 years later, the story of the mob that hanged an innocent man for something he didn’t do is at risk of being erased under Florida’s “anti-woke’ laws, according to Stacey’s surviving family members. To stop that from happening, they’ve set up the Rubin Stacey Justice ...
13 months later, family's swimming pool still incomplete in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Bobby family has looked at an unfinished pool in their World Golf Village backyard for more than a year. They call it a "hot mess" and a "shell". The family signed a contract for the pool with the Waldhauer and Sons pool company out of Bunnell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Missing baby of dead Florida couple found alive over 40 years later, authorities say
AUSTIN, Texas – An infant who was declared missing in 1981 after her parents, a Florida couple, were discovered dead in a wooded Texas area was found more than 40 years later by cold case investigators, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday. Baby Holly, now 42 years old,...
News4Jax.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
Florida Man Shot After Trying to Fix Lock at Apartment
Florida Man Shot After Trying to Fix Lock at Wrong ApartmentSCDN Photo Archive. A Florida maintenance worker was shot four times by an apartment resident after he responded to a broken lock but went to the wrong apartment.
These 4 local restaurants just received Michelin stars for their excellence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some of the best restaurants in America are right here in Central Florida, and now they have official proof of their high quality. Four Orange County restaurants became the first in Florida to receive Michelin stars: Capa, Knife and Spoon, Kadence and Soseki. The Michelin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida man bitten by alligator after mistaking it for dog, authorities say
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a man was bitten by an alligator early Tuesday morning after he mistook the animal for a dog. FWC said a trapper later removed a 7’1” alligator from the property.
Police Searching for West Alabama Man Missing For 5 Days
Police in West Alabama and across the state are searching for a 63-year-old Aliceville man who has been missing for five days. UPDATE, June 7th: ALEA has canceled the Alert and the missing man's name and picture have been removed from this report. UPDATE, June 7th, 1 p.m.: Tragically, the...
flcourier.com
CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission
The 24 total counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed 15 more counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Single Alabama Mom Gets A Huge Surprise She Calls A Miracle
Jada wrote. "I’m a single mom who went back to college and graduated in 2017. I was finally able to purchase a home for me and my son, Brock, in 2019. So it’s always been a special thing for us. Along the way, we have seen struggles, but God has always provided in every way.
Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees
ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
WDAM-TV
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
Florida’s gun preemption law heads before state Supreme Court
ORLANDO, Fla. — Since 1987, Florida has banned cities and counties from regulating firearms. In 2011, the state went a step further and created financial punishments for any local lawmaker who passes a gun regulation. But now that could be changing, with the Florida Supreme Court set to hear...
wdhn.com
Southeast Alabama preparing for yet another COVID-19 surge, official says
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With omicron’s subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 now making up 13% of all new COVID-19 cases in the country, cases across the state are increasing, significantly. The whole state of Alabama is considered ‘high risk,’ once again for the spread of the virus causing...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
755
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0