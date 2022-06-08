ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ump tries to excitedly ring up Albert Pujols on strike two (!!) in most ump move imaginable, promptly pays for it

By Christopher Powers
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften times when we rag on umpires and referees, we take for granted how difficult of a job they have. Fans expect perfection out of officials and that's simply not fair in the four major sports, which all move...

Comments

James Burch
3d ago

this actually isn't even a story for ringing a batter on strike 2 is easy to and as long as you realize mistake is a none issue...the only story should be Pujols record hit

Reply
22
Al Bundy
2d ago

the best part was Albert's response. didn't get pissed, just calmly told him it was strike 2 and returned to the box for the next pitch.

Reply
13
Trek Fiftytwo
3d ago

those umpires are getting worse than the NFL refs !! They're letting their personal feelings get in the way of calling an honest game!!

Reply
15
