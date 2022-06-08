ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dr. Sanjay Gupta stunned by gunshot wounds he saw in US following Iraq War

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QolI4_0g4LjIIU00

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how different firearms vary in their impact on the human body and the amount of damage they can cause.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
752
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy