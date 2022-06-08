Dr. Sanjay Gupta stunned by gunshot wounds he saw in US following Iraq War

Related
Ukraine says so many Russians were killed that the Russian army is storing dead soldiers in a meatpacking plant turned morgue
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
7 found dead in popular Mexican tourist area with warning messages written on their corpses
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
Terror at DC Rally after Screaming Man Reportedly Claimed He was Armed
Washington, D.C. Gun violence survivors and their families were left in terror Saturday at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., after a man close to the stage reportedly began shouting that he was armed. The disruption came during a moment of silence for the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas, school […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Family of hero Brit facing firing squad in Ukraine want a prisoner swap to save his life
The ex-Royal Anglian soldier’s family say Russia claimed they were foreign mercenaries to deny them PoW rights, including an independent lawyer, before the “illegal show trial”. In a statement, they said: “Our whole family is devastated. "We sincerely hope all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
752
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0