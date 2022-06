NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. Try some amazing wine and food at the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE). This experience showcases some of the best wines from around the world…paired with some of the best bites in the Crescent City. The event runs through Sunday, June 12th in New Orleans. Purchase tickets here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO