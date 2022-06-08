Where’s Shane? Riverfest Clydesdales

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO