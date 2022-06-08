ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Where’s Shane? Riverfest Clydesdales

By Shane Konicki
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for Riverfest! Today for Where's Shane we're out...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Where's Shane? GoCreate

Starting June 13, construction will begin for a Senior Behavioral Health addition at the Catholic Care Center at 45th street north and Woodlawn in Wichita. Wichita is mourning the dat of Rexy Que, a member of the LGBTQ community who died by suicide earlier this month,. Old hotel gets revamped...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Windwagon Tub Racing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for Riverfest! Today for Where’s Shane we’re out in downtown Wichita to get a look at some of the cool things going on at Riverfest, and this morning we’re doing a little Windwagon Tub Racing ... with a twist. If you want more info on everything going on at the festival this year, you can find it at wichitariverfest.com.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Preparations are underway for the 75th Annual Tony Awards happening this weekend. It marks the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. This year, at least 19 people involved in Tony-nominated shows come from Music Theatre Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita begins search for next police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has launched a national search for a new Wichita Police Department (WPD) Chief of Police. The city is utilizing Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused exclusively on police executive searches to oversee the process. The city...
WICHITA, KS
#At The River
KWCH.com

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner opening for potential last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business. The last time we talked with Richard about retiring, he was on the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Veteran Kansas pilot battling cancer experiences unforgettable glider flight near Yoder

YODER, Kan. (KWCH) - A central Kansas man took the ride of his life Friday, an unforgettable moment that could be his last flight. The Kansas Soaring Association is hosting the 2022 Standard and 20-Meter Multi-Seat National Glider Competition at the Sunflower Glider Port near Yoder through next Thursday, June 16. But Friday brought a nice surprise for 76-year-old Bill Linn, a veteran pilot who has type-3 lung cancer.
YODER, KS
KWCH.com

Goats used to maintain lawn for McPherson retirement community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds. “...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location. The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Society
wichitabyeb.com

An afternoon at the Wichita Riverfest food court food

My first visit to the food court at the Wichita River Festival was a light one when it came to food. I wanted to return with some friends to get a more extensive look at the food. When I say look, though, I really mean eat a bunch of food.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

$30,000 in copper wiring stolen from Kansas grain elevator

SALINA (KSNT) – Over $30,000 worth of copper wiring has been reportedly stolen from a grain elevator in Salina on Friday by local law enforcement. According to the Salina Police Department, on June 8 they received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St. in Salina at the former Western Star Mill grain […]
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

36th Jam Kicks Off 46th River Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But...
SALINA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot weekend- dangerous heat indices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for summer-heat and humidity this weekend. Plenty of sunshine expected today and Sunday with highs in the 90s to around 102 each afternoon. Heat indices (apparent temperature when factoring in the humidity) ranging from 102 to 108 across Kansas will produce dangerous conditions for those outdoors and exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. A few storms tonight across eastern Kansas, however most of the storms should diminish after midnight. Severe weather will be most likely across far eastern Kansas from Kansas City to Pittsburg.
WICHITA, KS

