Where’s Shane? Riverfest Clydesdales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for summer-heat and humidity this weekend. Plenty of sunshine expected today and Sunday with highs in the 90s to around 102 each afternoon. Heat indices (apparent temperature when factoring in the humidity) ranging from 102 to 108 across Kansas will produce dangerous conditions for those outdoors and exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. A few storms tonight across eastern Kansas, however most of the storms should diminish after midnight. Severe weather will be most likely across far eastern Kansas from Kansas City to Pittsburg.
