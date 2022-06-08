Boyd Co Horsetrack, Gaming Emporium Lease Approved

LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - With temperatures scorching up towards the 80s Saturday, it’s a great day to cool off at an inflatable water park in Louisa, Kentucky. The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water Park and Slide located at 606 Beach Rd Louisa, Ky 41230.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her SUV...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week. Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon. The rise in gas prices...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage. “Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.
RUTLEDGE, WV (WOWK) — Fishing will be closed at Elk Two Mile No. 14 dam in Kanawha County for a repair requiring the pool to be drained. In April, the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Capitol Conservation District began reducing the pool for a seep repair to the dam’s embankment. The seep repair is […]
POCA, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire has closed down Route 62 on Saturday. Putnam County dispatch reports that a building caught on fire in the 1200 block of Charleston Road. They say no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Bancroft, Eleanor, Poca, and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded and […]
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022. Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
Photo by Greg Hume; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The city of Cumberland has been declared and documented as the Black Bear Capital of Kentucky. Cumberland is the largest city in Harlan County, Kentucky. The black bear (Ursus americanus) and its cubs have been seen in many areas of Cumberland.
I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Tonya Jones opened Moon Light Pathways, she knew she wanted the space to be an open door for everyone seeking love and light. The business, a metaphysical store in Pikeville, offers crystals, spirituality items, books, a salt lamp room, candles and more. “There’s lots of...
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. — A group has started a fundraising campaign to protest a resort development for the Red River Gorge. The proposal was first discussed nearly three years ago and includes a restaurant, distillery and room for live performances. It is set to go up right off of...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MaKenna Caldwell is a long-standing member of 4H and FFA. She will be showing her animals one last time this year at the Gallia County Junior Fair. After that, she’s off to Columbus where the agriculture engineering program is among the top rated in the country.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Just months after the Cabell County School District decided to take over the old Sears building in the Huntington Mall, the demolition process is complete. The $40-million project will provide students with more space for different hands-on courses as well as providing aspects the community can utilize as well. “We anticipate […]
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the #1 high school recruit in the state of West Virginia made his announcement on where he will play college football. Layth Ghannam, a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Charleston, West Virginia, recently narrowed his choices down to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
