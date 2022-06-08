ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Johnson Co. General Election Filings (As of Tuesday, June 8, 2022)

By Scott Ratliff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens that were interested in filing to run for Mayor, City Council and Local School Board had until Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 4 PM to file. The...

Trial set for civil case against council, mayor

SALYERSVILLE – The civil case between a former Salyersville City Council member and the city is one step closer to trial following last week’s pretrial hearing. On June 2 in Magoffin County Circuit Court, Alexander Hyman, the attorney for Salyersville Mayor James “Pete” Shepherd and the Salyersville City Council members, Jarrod Howard, Paul Montgomery, Pat Frazier and Darrell Arnett, filed the defendants’ witness and exhibit list, while reserving the right to supplement the list as additional information becomes available.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Johnson County, KY
Kentucky Elections
Johnson County, KY
Kentucky Government
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Gary Johnson
Robert Johnson
James Michael
Meek
Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY
More information about investigation behind doctor’s office raid revealed

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — More information is coming out about the raid of a medical office earlier this year. Back on Jan. 19, Johnson County deputies and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at Appalachian Family Medicine, on 10th Street in Paintsville. The following month, records unsealed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville confirmed that the the raid was tied to a drug trafficking investigation and sought to have the office forfeited to the government.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WVDOH awards paving contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022. Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
CHARLESTON, WV
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky. A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver....
KENTUCKY STATE
Report: Pikeville has 14th most expensive household bills in the state

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY

