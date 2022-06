HOUSTON — Family and friends wore blue ribbons on Friday at the public visitation for the five family members who were killed in Centerville a little more than a week ago. "I've been doing this for 30 some odd years and this hit me like a ton of bricks," said Andy Kahan, a crime victim advocate. "Just when I think I've seen it all and watched it all. something like this comes along."

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO