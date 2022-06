PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO