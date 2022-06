On June 10, 2022, at approximately 2:19 PM, Fort Collins Police were notified of an injury crash at the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Overland Trail. A Harley Davidson driven by an adult male was travelling on W Mulberry Street and attempted to turn left to go southbound on Overland Trail when it collided with a GMC Sierra being driven by an adult male. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation.

